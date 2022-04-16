Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) PT Raised to C$30.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CVE. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$17.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$22.73.

Shares of TSE CVE opened at C$22.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$44.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 81.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.32, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of C$8.89 and a 1 year high of C$22.33.

Cenovus Energy ( TSE:CVE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$13.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.89 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 2.9590357 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.41%.

In related news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$19.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$495,005.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 282,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,600,842.97.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

