CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 487,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 159,483 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $52,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 11,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 44,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in CBRE Group by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 60,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after purchasing an additional 13,671 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CBRE traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,265,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,291. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.84 and a twelve month high of $111.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.75 and its 200-day moving average is $99.07.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 24.38%. CBRE Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,702,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Emma E. Giamartino sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $27,013.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,381 shares of company stock valued at $4,209,073 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on CBRE shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.60.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

