Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CBOE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $134.08.

CBOE stock opened at $117.33 on Wednesday. Cboe Global Markets has a 12 month low of $100.53 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 0.66.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The company had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 480,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,468,000 after acquiring an additional 98,890 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 832,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 298.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 15,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 11,338 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,866,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,072,000 after purchasing an additional 18,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

