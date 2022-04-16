Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $3.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $6.60. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.60% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cazoo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.
NYSE:CZOO opened at $2.68 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.59. Cazoo Group has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $10.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Cazoo Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.
