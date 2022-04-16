Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cascades Inc. (TSE:CAS – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$17.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Cascades from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Cascades from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Cascades to C$19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Desjardins downgraded Cascades from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$16.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Get Cascades alerts:

Shares of TSE CAS traded down C$0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching C$12.57. The company had a trading volume of 106,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,366. Cascades has a twelve month low of C$11.77 and a twelve month high of C$16.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 7.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.14.

Cascades ( TSE:CAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$982.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cascades will post 1.4700002 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Cascades’s payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

About Cascades (Get Rating)

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.