CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $110.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $130.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KMX. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Citic Securities started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CarMax from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $130.64.

Get CarMax alerts:

Shares of KMX opened at $91.79 on Wednesday. CarMax has a fifty-two week low of $90.55 and a fifty-two week high of $155.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.05. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.36). CarMax had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CarMax will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KMX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 968,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,031,000 after acquiring an additional 314,474 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,608,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,910,000 after acquiring an additional 431,920 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 212.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 95,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,192,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

About CarMax (Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.