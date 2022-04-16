Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CAH. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cardinal Health from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardinal Health from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Cardinal Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.10.

CAH stock opened at $62.96 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $64.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.91 and a 200-day moving average of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $45.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.32 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 94.02% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 432.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 903.6% during the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

