Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Capri from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Capri in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.11.

CPRI traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,526,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,969. Capri has a twelve month low of $45.05 and a twelve month high of $72.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.54. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Capri will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $99,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total transaction of $5,096,024.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,438 shares of company stock valued at $6,004,094 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,411,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Capri by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,195,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Capri during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

