Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $52.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Capri Holdings have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company has constantly been deploying resources to expand product offerings, upgrade distribution infrastructure, create seamless omni-channel capabilities and deepen engagement with customers. The company has been reinforcing its position in the luxury fashion space, and looks to maximize the potentials of Versace, Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors brands through expanded products and categories. Capri Holdings reported better-than-anticipated third-quarter fiscal 2022 results, wherein both the top and the bottom lines grew year on year. Impressively, management raised fiscal year revenues and earnings per share view. However, product cost inflation, tight labor market and supply chain bottlenecks are some of the challenges the company is currently facing.”

Get Capri alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Capri from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. MKM Partners increased their price target on Capri from $85.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Capri from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capri currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.11.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $49.80 on Tuesday. Capri has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $72.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.43 and a 200-day moving average of $58.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.41.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Capri had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Capri will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Capri news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $99,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total transaction of $5,096,024.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,438 shares of company stock worth $6,004,094. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Capri in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Capri during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in Capri during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Capri (Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capri (CPRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.