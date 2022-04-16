Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV reduced its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 27.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,389 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $6,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042 in the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COF opened at $132.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $122.43 and a 12-month high of $177.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.51.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.27. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.94%.

Several brokerages recently commented on COF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Edward Jones raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.88.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

