Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Holdings Lowered by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE COF traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $132.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,289,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,849,848. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.99. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $122.43 and a 1-year high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.94%.

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.88.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

