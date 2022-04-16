Canoe EIT Income Fund (ENDTF) to Issue Dividend of $0.08 on May 13th

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0795 per share on Friday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.
Shares of ENDTF opened at C$11.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.89 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.47. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$9.03 and a 52 week high of C$11.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.38 billion and a PE ratio of -17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.
About Canoe EIT Income Fund (Get Rating)
