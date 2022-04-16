Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $28.99

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.99 and traded as high as $31.05. Canadian Utilities shares last traded at $31.05, with a volume of 485 shares trading hands.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.14.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.05 and a 200 day moving average of $28.44.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

