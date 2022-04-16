Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNTF) Stock Price Up 10.7%

Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNTF – Get Rating) was up 10.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $297.85 and last traded at $297.85. Approximately 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 67 shares. The stock had previously closed at $268.98.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $262.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.78.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

