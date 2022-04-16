Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Lamprell (LON:LAM)

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Lamprell (LON:LAM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 75 ($0.98) price objective on the stock.
Shares of LAM opened at GBX 27.40 ($0.36) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.66. The firm has a market cap of £113.11 million and a PE ratio of -2.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 31.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 34.59. Lamprell has a 12-month low of GBX 24.10 ($0.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 68.80 ($0.90).
About Lamprell (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Lamprell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamprell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.