Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Lamprell (LON:LAM)

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Lamprell (LON:LAM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 75 ($0.98) price objective on the stock.

Shares of LAM opened at GBX 27.40 ($0.36) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.66. The firm has a market cap of £113.11 million and a PE ratio of -2.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 31.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 34.59. Lamprell has a 12-month low of GBX 24.10 ($0.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 68.80 ($0.90).

About Lamprell (Get Rating)

Lamprell plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides fabrication, engineering, and contracting services to the offshore and onshore oil and gas and renewable energy industries in the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. It operates through three segments: Rigs; Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation (EPCI); and Contracting Services.

