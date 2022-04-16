Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 58.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,346 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $6,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CPB. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Campbell Soup by 92,515.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,144,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,682,000 after buying an additional 2,142,662 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Campbell Soup by 5,290.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,017,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,558,000 after buying an additional 999,001 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Campbell Soup by 104.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,880,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,617,000 after buying an additional 960,993 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Campbell Soup by 2,396.8% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 864,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,147,000 after buying an additional 829,946 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,506,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,472,000 after purchasing an additional 811,130 shares during the period. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.30.

NYSE:CPB opened at $46.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $50.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.10.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

