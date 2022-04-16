Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $34.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cameco Corporation is one of the world’s largest uranium producers, a significant supplier of conversion services and one of two CANDU fuel manufacturers in Canada. Their competitive position is based on their controlling ownership of the world’s largest high-grade reserves and low-cost operations. Their uranium products are used to generate clean electricity in nuclear power plants around the world. They also explore for uranium in the Americas, Australia and Asia. Their shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Their head office is in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cameco from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cameco from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cameco currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.00.

CCJ stock opened at $31.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.99 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.26. Cameco has a 52-week low of $15.34 and a 52-week high of $32.49.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. Cameco had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $368.91 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cameco will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 0.41%. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. Cameco’s payout ratio is presently -30.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cameco by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,424,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,275,000 after buying an additional 2,567,907 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cameco by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,443,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,582,000 after buying an additional 2,043,376 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Cameco by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,324,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,933,000 after buying an additional 361,628 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cameco by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,604,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,629,000 after buying an additional 1,142,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Cameco by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,277,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,092,000 after buying an additional 1,293,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cameco

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

