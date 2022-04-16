Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 2,203 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 430,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,203 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $28,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period.

Shares of IHI traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.52. 1,191,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,445,348. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.31 and a 200-day moving average of $61.77. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $55.23 and a one year high of $67.29.

