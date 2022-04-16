Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 1,570 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,556 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $14,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

GE stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.83. 3,829,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,826,862. General Electric has a 1-year low of $85.29 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.85 billion, a PE ratio of -14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.14%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.20.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

