Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,593 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $32,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 186,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,919,000 after acquiring an additional 37,270 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 37,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 132,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 14,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HON traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $195.19. 4,275,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,031,045. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.42 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The firm has a market cap of $133.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.49%.

HON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.43.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

