Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 668,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,183 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF worth $26,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,532,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 248.8% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 490,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,351,000 after buying an additional 350,061 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,540,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,611,000 after purchasing an additional 289,690 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,732,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 333,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,142,000 after purchasing an additional 129,570 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.93. 3,551,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,709,983. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.81 and its 200 day moving average is $37.66. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $34.81 and a 1 year high of $39.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.122 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

