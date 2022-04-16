Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 583,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,458 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.40% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $40,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,638,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,004,000 after buying an additional 1,561,111 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,496,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,520,000 after buying an additional 3,100,991 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,267,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,958,000 after buying an additional 96,739 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,371.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,203,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,602,000 after buying an additional 1,121,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,029,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,618,000 after buying an additional 44,207 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,405,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,779,708. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $59.54 and a 12-month high of $69.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.94.

