Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $12,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,169,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,737,000 after acquiring an additional 64,632 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,288,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,492,000 after buying an additional 9,428 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,276,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,696,000 after buying an additional 81,665 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 846,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,639,000 after buying an additional 22,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 814,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,505,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOT traded down $3.79 on Friday, reaching $213.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,045. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $234.59. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $198.63 and a 12-month high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

