Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,983 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.15% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $11,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESGD. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 9,918.8% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,045,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,028 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,060,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,709,000 after acquiring an additional 491,582 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,722,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,394,000 after acquiring an additional 475,688 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,854,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,514,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,702,000 after acquiring an additional 357,828 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

ESGD traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.18. 448,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,672. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.11. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.90 and a fifty-two week high of $82.63.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.