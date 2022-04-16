Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,888 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.32% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $31,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 59.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 145,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,794,000 after acquiring an additional 54,164 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth $63,693,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth $54,636,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 110,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,936,000 after acquiring an additional 52,686 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 106,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,332,000 after acquiring an additional 7,655 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock traded down $11.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $415.89. 1,967,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,765,853. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $386.02 and a 1 year high of $559.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $460.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $487.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

