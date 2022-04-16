Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $38.32 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 19,693 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $38,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 67.9% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $9.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $227.81. 5,337,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,783,579. The company has a market cap of $122.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.67 and a twelve month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $8,878,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,034 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,136. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.67.

Caterpillar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.