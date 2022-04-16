Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $29.92 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,289 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,414 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $29,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Target by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Target by 12,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in Target by 458.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TGT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Target from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.23.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,833 shares of company stock valued at $19,422,753. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock traded up $3.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $237.20. 3,909,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,608,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $184.00 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $215.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.54. The company has a market capitalization of $109.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The firm had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.59%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

