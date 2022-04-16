Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $11.86 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 2.19% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF worth $11,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RYF traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.69. 75,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,622. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.62 and its 200-day moving average is $64.32. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $56.70 and a 52 week high of $68.49.

