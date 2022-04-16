Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $11.31 Million Holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,114 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF worth $11,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 884.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 819,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,897,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKW traded down $3.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.66. 673,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,482,458. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.69. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52-week low of $67.86 and a 52-week high of $162.04.

