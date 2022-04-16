Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $11.16 Million Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) by 59.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 207,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,312 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $11,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 508,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,598,000 after buying an additional 24,551 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 248,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,366,000 after buying an additional 119,082 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,810,000 after buying an additional 27,954 shares in the last quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,964,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,255,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XSVM traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.74. The stock had a trading volume of 113,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,954. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.35. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $45.89 and a 52 week high of $57.17.

