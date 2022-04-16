Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $10.89 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,822 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $10,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of VFH stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.64. 3,062,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,763. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.89. Vanguard Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $85.25 and a twelve month high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

