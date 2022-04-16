Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 149,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF were worth $11,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $272,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $21,607,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFO traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.07. The company had a trading volume of 19,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,874. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.00. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $68.28 and a 52-week high of $78.15.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th were issued a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 11th.

