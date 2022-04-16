Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,814,867 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,897 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $37,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 145,728 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,172,000 after buying an additional 80,213 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 391,575 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,544,000 after buying an additional 37,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,517,000. Institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:F traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $15.48. The stock had a trading volume of 39,312,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,500,784. The company has a market cap of $61.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.45. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $25.87.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.03%.

In other Ford Motor news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. bought 267,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on F shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

