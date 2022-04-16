Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 114.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,990 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $13,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000.

Shares of FBND stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.40. The stock had a trading volume of 244,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,637. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.40 and a fifty-two week high of $53.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.87.

