Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $14,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,621,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,889,008,000 after buying an additional 1,360,659 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Danaher by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,372,479,000 after acquiring an additional 635,346 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,248,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,110,832,000 after buying an additional 231,576 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Danaher by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,954,668 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,117,282,000 after buying an additional 69,402 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 1.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,416,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,649,085,000 after purchasing an additional 70,770 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on DHR. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.40.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $6.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $276.98. 3,094,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,717,081. The firm has a market cap of $198.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.25. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $237.01 and a 12 month high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.60%.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

