Callisto Network (CLO) Trading 6% Higher Over Last Week

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 16th. One Callisto Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Callisto Network has a total market capitalization of $22.94 million and $106,601.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded up 6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,017.01 or 0.07516882 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00092815 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Callisto Network

Callisto Network (CRYPTO:CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 3,104,773,221 coins. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

