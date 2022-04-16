Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $427.83 Million

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABOGet Rating) will announce sales of $427.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Cable One’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $415.63 million and the highest is $437.18 million. Cable One posted sales of $341.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cable One will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cable One.

Cable One (NYSE:CABOGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.09 by ($1.55). Cable One had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $432.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.80 earnings per share. Cable One’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Cable One from $2,480.00 to $2,326.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cable One in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Cable One from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Cable One from $2,300.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,041.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Cable One by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in Cable One in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Cable One by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Cable One by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cable One by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CABO traded down $11.85 on Wednesday, reaching $1,428.00. The company had a trading volume of 31,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,312. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,482.29 and its 200 day moving average is $1,639.98. Cable One has a 52-week low of $1,375.63 and a 52-week high of $2,136.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Cable One Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cable One (CABO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cable One (NYSE:CABO)

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.