Bytom Trading Up 1.8% Over Last Week (BTM)

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 16th. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $39.83 million and $1.21 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytom coin can now be bought for about $0.0241 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bytom has traded up 1.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $110.95 or 0.00275106 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00014559 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001285 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000409 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001611 BTC.

About Bytom

BTM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,748,484,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,651,678,644 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

