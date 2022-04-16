Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is an asset manager. Focused on property, power and infrastructure assets, the company has assets under management and is co-listed on the New York and Toronto Stock Exchanges under the symbol BAM. At Brookfield they continually strive to ensure that they have sound corporate governance practices to maintain investor confidence in the way in which they do business. To ensure it communicates with there practices and commitment to strong corporate governance, they are proud to share with its Statement of Corporate Governance, Corporate Disclosure Policy, Code of Business Conduct and Ethics and other related information on its corporate governance initiatives and practices. “

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

BAM has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.15.

Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $54.63 on Wednesday. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.97.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.43%.

In other news, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 5,925 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $190,370.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter worth $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 46.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Asset Management (Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookfield Asset Management (BAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.