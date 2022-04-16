Brokerages Set The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Target Price at $433.05

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $436.11.

GS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $490.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $480.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $321.64. The stock had a trading volume of 5,460,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,943,170. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $108.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $337.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $370.79. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $308.20 and a 52-week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.00 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 31.21%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $18.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 35.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 15.53%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.