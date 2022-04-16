Brokerages Set Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Target Price at $84.00

Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.00.

MPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.20. 4,080,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,480,759. The company has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.20. Marathon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $50.19 and a fifty-two week high of $88.32.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.83. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total value of $398,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,695 shares of company stock worth $1,178,364 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% in the first quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 21,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 10,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 76.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Petroleum (Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

