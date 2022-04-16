Brokerages Set Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Target Price at $186.60

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $186.60.

Several research firms recently commented on MDGL. StockNews.com began coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

NASDAQ MDGL opened at $79.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.74. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $52.33 and a one year high of $142.62.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.92) by $0.14. As a group, research analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -15.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 77.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-Ã agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

