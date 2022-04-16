Brokerages Set Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) PT at C$56.06

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$57.28.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$60.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$51.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Monday, December 20th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$78.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$57.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of IMO traded down C$0.13 on Monday, hitting C$63.99. 583,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,667,875. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$42.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$57.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$49.46. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of C$30.64 and a 1 year high of C$65.50.

Imperial Oil ( TSE:IMO Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported C$1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.35 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$12.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.99 billion. Research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 7.6467641 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.60%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

