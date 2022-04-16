Brokerages Set Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Price Target at $13.17

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.17.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CANO shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Cano Health from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cano Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cano Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Cano Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

In related news, Director Lewis Gold acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,043,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Cano Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cano Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,033,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cano Health by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Cano Health by 493.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 98,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 81,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cano Health by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 14,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

CANO opened at $5.07 on Wednesday. Cano Health has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $16.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average of $8.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $492.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.88 million. Analysts forecast that Cano Health will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

