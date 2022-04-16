Brokerages Set Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Target Price at $2,734.74

Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,734.74.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,740.00 to $2,670.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $32.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,227.29. 402,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,211. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,276.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,346.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $91.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $1,796.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.73 by $3.10. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Booking will post 86.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total value of $443,617.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total value of $1,806,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Booking by 90.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Booking by 1,265.2% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Booking by 866.7% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 58 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Booking by 4.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Booking by 4.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Company Profile (Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.