Brokerages Expect Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC) to Announce $0.05 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Co. (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s earnings. Western Asset Mortgage Capital reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.30 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Western Asset Mortgage Capital.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a positive return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 29.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WMC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital stock remained flat at $$1.55 during trading on Friday. 167,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.72, a quick ratio of 534.84 and a current ratio of 534.84. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a one year low of $1.53 and a one year high of $4.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average is $2.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.32%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -20.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 820.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 19,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 17,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 43.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.

