Brokerages Expect The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kroger’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the highest is $1.29. Kroger also posted earnings of $1.19 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kroger will report full-year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $4.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kroger.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Kroger from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.47.

In other Kroger news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 44,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $2,531,249.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $428,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 382,685 shares of company stock worth $21,959,848. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in Kroger by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Kroger by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Kroger stock opened at $58.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.34 and its 200 day moving average is $46.76. Kroger has a one year low of $35.60 and a one year high of $62.78. The firm has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Kroger announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.53%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

