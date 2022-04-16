Brokerages Expect On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) to Post -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) will announce ($0.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ON’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.15). The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ON will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ON.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $207.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.28 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ONON shares. UBS Group cut their target price on ON from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on ON from $53.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on ON from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.60.

Shares of ONON traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,021,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,532,866. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.22. ON has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $55.87.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ON in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of ON during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of ON by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

