Brokerages Expect LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $27.84 Million

Brokerages forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) will announce $27.84 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for LTC Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.28 million and the lowest is $24.40 million. LTC Properties reported sales of $31.97 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LTC Properties will report full year sales of $114.52 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $99.00 million to $130.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $124.75 million, with estimates ranging from $103.40 million to $146.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow LTC Properties.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). LTC Properties had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 7.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LTC Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

LTC traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.78. The stock had a trading volume of 154,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 11.94 and a current ratio of 11.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.53. LTC Properties has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $43.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.70%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 240.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. lifted its holdings in LTC Properties by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

About LTC Properties (Get Rating)

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LTC Properties (LTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.