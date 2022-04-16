Brokerages Expect Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) to Post $0.13 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) to report $0.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.12. Kimbell Royalty Partners reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 750%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners will report full year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $1.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.24. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, major shareholder Pep I. Holdings, Llc sold 3,999,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $60,158,781.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $30,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,015,608 shares of company stock valued at $60,411,170 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,111,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 282.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 425,555 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after buying an additional 314,297 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 1,377.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 336,497 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after buying an additional 313,720 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,236,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.20. The stock had a trading volume of 482,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,416. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.96. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $17.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 296.01%.

Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

